Quiz! Can you name the highest-scoring Fantasy Premier League players for 2024/25?

It's time for another FourFourTwo football quiz and this time we're taking a step out of reality into the realm of fantasy football.

Specifically, we're looking at the cultural behemoth that is Fantasy Premier League, the Premier League's official game.

FPL has dominated the fantasy football world since its inception and is for some fans the most important part of any Premier League weekend. One might even argue that some of them take it entirely too seriously. Maybe.

So for this morning's quiz, we simply want you to recall the 30 highest-scoring players in FPL in 2024/25.

There are a few surprises here and one or two names that presumably attracted the attention of their new clubs on the strength of their FPL point-building power.

When you're done, why not send this quiz to a mate? Remember to comment below.

Five minutes and 30 players to name. It's going to be harder than you think.

