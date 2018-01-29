Ranked! The 10 World Cup teams with the highest market value

One of the things that makes international football so special is the lack of transfers. If your country falls short at a major tournament, it’s no good whipping out the chequebook and throwing sacks of cash at world-class players born elsewhere.

Having said that, it certainly helps to have as many high-worth footballers on your side as possible. Using data collated by Statista and sourced from Transfermarkt, this slideshow ranks the top 10 World Cup teams by the market value of their 25 foremost players.