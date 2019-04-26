Ranked! The 50 best players in the Premier League this season

This has been a vintage Premier League season. Two of the finest sides in top-flight history are fighting for the title; four sides are scrapping for the two remaining places in the top four; four more teams have a realistic shot at the final European place; and the last remaining relegation slot hasn't yet been allocated.

Right now, Liverpool and Manchester City matches are must-watch events where the smallest slip-up could cost either side everything. As a result of their excellent campaigns, many of their players feature in the higher echelons of this list – but there's been much more than those two sides to celebrate this term…