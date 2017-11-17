Ranked! The 50 best teenagers in world football

In life and football, success is not solely about ability. Without the self-belief and confidence to push on, even the greatest talent will stagnate; at certain times, you have to step up and prove yourself. Take Trent Alexander-Arnold at Hoffenheim in August. In a Champions League qualifier crucial to Liverpool’s self-image and bottom line, he stepped forward to send a free-kick brilliantly into the top corner and the Reds effectively on their way to football’s richest beanfeast. Steven Gerrard called it “a beauty” and that master of the grand gesture will have appreciated both the hit and the chutzpah: rather than meekly deferring to Jordan Henderson, Mo Salah or Emre Can, he backed his own ability.

It's this quiet assuredness in his own technique – visible every time he has the ball at his feet – that marks Alexander-Arnold out as a player of serious pedigree. A product of a youth academy whose output has somewhat dwindled since Gerrard and Michael Owen, the full-back is – along with the similarly precocious Ben Woodburn – one half of a glittering pair who hint at renewed distinction among Melwood's youngsters. That he was granted his first league start at Old Trafford having barely turned 18 is a mark of the esteem in which he’s held by Jurgen Klopp. The German is wary of overstretching his young players, but you can bet Alexander-Arnold won’t be shy when called upon.