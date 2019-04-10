Ranked! The best debut seasons in Premier League history

You can, and arguably should, forgive players for not making an instant impact in the Premier League.

Sometimes footballers need time to adjust to a new club, culture or style of play before they can express themselves on the pitch, but the following dozen were left wondering what all the fuss was about after instantly tearing up England’s top flight.

From goalscoring machines to defensive rocks, flying keepers to midfield dynamos, these stars didn’t take long to find their feet.