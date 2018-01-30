Ranked! Real Madrid’s 22 Premier League signings, from blunders to wonders

Woodgate’s career was stymied by injury so when Real Madrid spent £13.4m for his services in 2004 it raised more than a few eyebrows. Having played 37 times in his 18 months at Newcastle, the England defender arrived at the Bernabeu injured and didn’t make his debut for over a year. When he did, it proved to be a disaster.

Initially roared on by an optimistic Bernabeu crowd, Woodgate proceeded to steer a shot into his own net on 24 minutes. He then managed to get sent off for two bookings, capping the mother of all nightmare debuts. He managed just 891 minutes of action in a two-year spell which cost Madrid £16,000 per minute played and was later vote by Marca readers as the worst transfer of the 21st century. Ouch.

Verdict: Started horribly, went downhill from there