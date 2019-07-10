Transfer gossip: this summer's hottest rumours
By Jeremy Lim
Embrace the silly season!
Join us here as we bring you the biggest news and rumours of the summer transfer window, updated daily with the latest reports of football's most sought-after names.
We'll be updating this daily.
Barcelona search out Lindelof – Juy 10
Victor Lindelof has attracted the interest of Barcelona, who are increasingly likely to miss out on the signing of Matthijs de Ligt.
The Ajax captain appears headed for Juventus and Mundo Deportivo writes that Manchester United centre-back Lindelof is seen as the alternative at the Camp Nou.
Ozil ousted from Arsenal – July 10
Mesut Ozil’s difficult 2018/19 season seems to have paved the way for him to leave Arsenal, with Fenerbahce ready to take him on loan.
Sky Sports states the Germany attacker could seek pastures anew after failing to make an impression under Unai Emery, and that a move to the Turkish Super Lig is more than a possibility.
Pogba to cost Madrid record – July 10
Real Madrid will have to break their own transfer records if they are to sign Paul Pogba this summer.
Although Manchester United will consider selling the Frenchman, Marca reports that £162 million will be the sum needed to force any move.
Solskjaer holds on to Lukaku – July 10
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would prefer Manchester United to keep Romelu Lukaku then see him move to Serie A, claims The Sun.
Inter Milan, Juventus and Napoli have all been linked with the Belgian but he may well end up staying at Old Trafford given none of his suitors have met United’s valuation for his services.
Diaz offered to Arsenal – July 10
Real Madrid have offered Arsenal the opportunity to sign Mariano Diaz for just £18 million, the Star states.
Los Blancos only brought the striker back from Lyon last summer but are already prepared to move him on, with Arsenal facing competition from Tottenham, AC Milan and Roma.
Origi ready to extend? – July 10
Liverpool are confident Divock Origi will extend his stay at Anfield by signing a long-term contract extension, states ESPN.
The 24-year-old notably scored three Champions League goals – two against Barcelona in the semi-finals and one versus Tottenham in the final – as the Reds went on to lift the title, and Jurgen Klopp sees the Belgian as a big part of the club’s future.
Man Utd look at Lemina – July 10
Manchester United’s search for a central midfielder has taken them to Southampton for their star Mario Lemina.
Lemina is understood to be searching for greener pastures and Sky Sports say the Red Devils have already enquired with Southampton about signing the 25-year-old.
Balotelli ready for Premier League return – July 10
Mario Balotelli could soon be back in the Premier League as West Ham consider signing the striker.
The Mirror writes that Marseille want to offload the 28-year-old, who would cost the Hammers much less than Callum Wilson and Maxi Gomez.
PSG open to Neymar sale – July 9
Neymar will be allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain if an interested party meets the club’s demands, sporting director Leonardo has told reporters.
The Brazil star drew PSG’s wrath after failing to report for pre-season training and will receive disciplinary measures, despite Neymar Sr pleading his son’s innocence and that his outfit knew of the late return.
Sane’s Bayern choice soon – July 9
Bayern Munich expect Leroy Sane to make a decision by next week on whether he will join them from Manchester City.
The Daily Mail writes that prospects of the Bavarians getting their hands on the Germany winger are still open, with Sane only committed to City till 2021.
Griezmann faces Atletico music – July 9
As expected, Antoine Griezmann will be disciplined by Atletico Madrid for not turning up to pre-season training on time last week.
The Barcelona target’s open rebellion has not been met well by Los Rojiblancos, who have kept through to their word to mete out punishment.
Man Utd & Arsenal for Bakayoko – July 9
Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is a reported target for Manchester United, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain according to RMC Sport.
The Frenchman rekindled his form on loan at AC Milan last term but it still may not be enough to guarantee his future at Stamford Bridge, with United keeping an eye on the potential central midfield reinforcement.
Pogba must trim Madrid wages – July 9
Paul Pogba’s potential move to Real Madrid does not just hinge on Manchester United’s agreement, but the France star also cutting his wages.
Madrid are unwilling to pay the £13 million Pogba currently commands per year at Old Trafford, though he is willing to accept a lower salary in order for the move to proceed.
Moreno on verge of Villarreal – July 9
Alberto Moreno is soon set to leave Liverpool and join Villarreal on a five-year contract, writes ESPN.
Villarreal beat the likes of Barcelona, Zenit St Petersburg and Marseille to the left-back, whose career at Anfield came to an end in June.
Malcom in middle of Everton & Arsenal – July 9
Everton are ready to bid £35 million to sign Barcelona outcast Malcom this summer, hoping to beat Arsenal to the winger.
Barcelona need to offload the 23-year-old for fresh funds to sign targets Antoinie Griezmann and Neymar, and RMC Sport state Everton could soon tempt the Catalans with a major bid.
Gerrard snubs Newcastle – July 8
Steven Gerrard has turned down Mike Ashley’s offer to become Newcastle United’s next manager, preferring to remain in charge of Rangers.
There had been reports that Gerrard was wanted at St. James' Park, but the Mirror says the Liverpool legend rejected the Magpies.
Davies set for Spurs stay – July 8
Ben Davies will be rewarded for his good form by being offered a five-year contract extension at Tottenham, writes the Telegraph.
Spurs are delighted with the 26-year-old's growth, having helped them to last season’s Champions League final, and want him to commit his long-term future to the club.
Man Utd want Pogba patience – July 8
Paul Pogba joined Manchester United on their pre-season tour, but the club’s stance towards him leaving has softened according to Marca.
The club initially refused to entertain an exit but they are now urging Pogba for patience as they seek out his replacement first, with Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes among the names being considered to replace him.
De Ligt agrees Juventus terms – July 8
De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola has told De Telegraaf that his client “has agreed terms with Juventus and now it’s up to Ajax on how they deal with this situation”.
Despite reports that Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United were back in the race for De Ligt, Italian stories claim Juventus are hopeful of having him in Turin for his medical this Wednesday.
Atletico Madrid twist for James – July 8
Atletico Madrid have emerged as the new favourites to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, Gol Caraco states.
Negotiations with Napoli for the Colombian have apparently bogged down over the structure of paying his £38 million asking price, and Atletico could pounce with the windfall received from Antoine Griezmann’s potential sale.
Klopp courts Germany post – July 8
Jurgen Klopp’s future at Liverpool is secure for now, even though his agent was quoted telling Die Welt that the gurning gaffer wanted to lead his nation at some point.
The Reds boss won the Champions League last term, and Marc Kosicke maintained that Klopp was not available for the time being, but has left the door open to a future switch in charge of Die Mannschaft.
Cole teams up with Lampard? – July 8
Ashley Cole has been touted as a possible member of Frank Lampard’s staff at Chelsea by The Sun.
Cole played under Lampard at Derby County to help them to the Championship play-off final, and reports claim the new Blues manager wants to hand his old left-back and team-mate coaching responsibilities at Stamford Bridge.
Liverpool snap up sought-after Elliott – July 8
Liverpool have pipped Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of the Premier League’s youngest ever debutant, Harvey Elliott.
The Telegraph writes that the Fulham and England starlet, who is still too young to sign a professional contract at 16 years of age, will head to Anfield for the next stage of his development.
Icardi to Juventus possible – July 8
Inter Milan director Giuseppe Marotta states there is no truth that Mauro Icardi is set to sign for Juventus yet, though he would not stand in the way of a move as long as the offer was suitable.
The official told Sky Sport Italia that the Nerazzurri are “ready to negotiate with anyone” as the likes of Juventus and Napoli line up to tempt the striker away from San Siro.
Lukaku offered to Napoli – July 8
As Inter Milan’s negotiations to sign Romelu Lukaku drag on, The Sun claims his agent has also offered his services to Napoli for £74 million.
It is an all-Italian race for the Manchester United star now, with Juventus also interested, as he joins up with the Red Devils for pre-season training.
Palace want Chelsea youth – July 8
Chelsea youngster Reece James could be set for his Premier League break at Crystal Palace, who want him to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
The Sun says the 19-year-old – who just returned to Stamford Bridge after a loan at Wigan Athletic – is eyed by cross-town rivals Palace, though a Chelsea exit will depend on the outcome of FIFA’s transfer ban.
Neymar offered to Real Madrid – July 7
Marca reports that Paris Saint-Germain have offered Real Madrid the chance to sign Neymar, but it has been rejected.
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to drum up as much money by creating competition for Neymar’s main suitors Barcelona, but Madrid have indicated that the offer has arrived too late and their priorities lie elsewhere.
Costa set for England return? – July 7
Everton could bring David Costa back to the Premier League with the Daily Mail reporting they are looking for a statement signing this summer.
Toffees patron Farhad Moshiri believes former Chelsea man Costa’s ongoing eight-match ban in Spain for insulting a referee last season could aid their charge, and would pull out the stops to sign the Atletico Madrid striker.
Fraser cheap Zaha alternative – July 7
Ryan Fraser could be Arsenal’s solution for a wing reinforcement this summer, with the Daily Star claiming the Gunners have been put off by Crystal Palace’s demands for Wilfried Zaha.
The Scotland international enjoyed a sparking 2018/19 season and the Gunners view his £20 million price tag as excellent value for his age and quality.
Neuer to leave Bayern? – July 7
After several injury-hit seasons at Bayern Munich, Manuel Neuer is considering leaving the club this year.
Agent Thomas Kroth told Suddeutsche Zeitung that Neuer is concerned that the gap between Bayern and the Premier League’s elite has grown too large, and may pull out of extension talks to seek a new challenge.
Man Utd for Milinkovic-Savic – July 7
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s agent has flown to London alongside Lazio sporting director Igli Tare to listen to Manchester United’s £67 million offer for the midfielder.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still looking for reinforcements in the middle of the park with Sport Mediaset now claiming talks have opened between all the parties.
Ayew heads for Crystal Palace – July 7
Amidst Wilfried Zaha’s uncertain future at Crystal Palace, the Guardian reports they have agreed to sign Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew on a permanent transfer.
The Ghanain will team up with his new club once the Africa Cup of Nations ends, in a deal worth around £2.5 million.
Liverpool battle Barca for starlet – July 7
Liverpool have been impressed by Junior Firpo’s potential and will battle Barcelona for the Real Betis and Spain starlet’s signature.
Muchodeportivo state the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship winner with La Rojita attracted elite interest in the left-back, who could soon be set for pastures anew.
Juventus name Higuain price – July 7
Juventus have slapped a £45 million price tag on outcast Gonzalo Higuain, which could attract interest from the Premier League.
Roma had seemed the most likely destination for the striker earlier this week, but Sport Mediaset states the Argentine could be too tempting a target for several English clubs.
Newcastle line up Flores – July 7
Newcastle United may hire another Spaniard for the managerial role with Quique Sanchez Flores the latest in line to replace Rafael Benitez.
The latter left England after his contract with the Magpies expired and the Telegraph states Watford’s former boss could take the hot seat next.
Falcao set for Monaco exit – July 7
Radamel Falcao could be out of Monaco for good this season as Galatasaray and Fenerbahce circle.
L’Equipe claims the forward is tempted by a switch to Turkey’s Super Lig with only a year remaining on his contract at the Stade Louis II.
Pogba on way out of Man Utd – July 6
Mino Raiola told The Times that “everyone knows the willingness of Paul Pogba to move on” from Manchester United, and they “are in the process of that”.
Real Madrid and Juventus are the most likely candidates to secure the World Cup winner’s signature, proposing a series of player exchanges to meet United’s £135 million asking price.
Arsenal near £31m Vazquez – July 6
Arsenal could complete the signing of Lucas Vazquez from Real Madrid next week, according to AS.
The Gunners have been searching for wingers and have found their man in the Spain winger, although it is unknown whether this deal would come at the expense of missing out on Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha’s signing.
Mourinho rejects CSL move – July 6
Jose Mourinho has turned down the chance to follow in Rafael Benitez’s footsteps to China, with the Guardian stating he turned down Guangzhou Evergrande’s approach.
The Portuguese has been out of job since being removed from Manchester United’s dugout last December, and appears to be holding out for a job on the European continent.
PSG move for Navas – July 6
ABC writes that Paris Saint-Germain have agreed personal terms with Keylor Navas to be their goalkeeper next season.
The Ligue 1 giants need someone between the posts after Gianluigi Buffon’s departure and have turned their eyes to Real Madrid’s Navas, who would cost them £18 million.
Lewandowski set for Bayern renewal? – July 6
Robert Lewandowski could be set to put transfer speculation of a move away from Bayern Munich to bed, after a new contract was proposed to him.
A Bola writes that Die Roten want to keep the striker beyond 2021 and have already begun sounding out the 30-year-old for extension talks.
Liverpool fight Spurs for Ceballos – July 6
Liverpool have joined Tottenham in the race to sign Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid this summer, claims Sportwitness.
Despite declarations from Spanish outlet AS that Spurs are the favourites to take the 22-year-old to England, the prospects of a move to Jurgen Klopp’s outfit would certainly be considered as well.
WHU know Arnautovic alternatives – July 6
West Ham United are keeping tabs on both Callum Wilson and Maxi Gomez should they sell Marko Arnautovic and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez this summer.
Reports on Friday state that Bournemouth striker Wilson’s Premier League experience would be valued, while Celta Vigo forward Gomez also has interest from Valencia.
Pepe talking to Liverpool – July 6
Lille’s president has confirmed that Nicolas Pepe has spoken to Liverpool about the prospect of moving to Anfield this summer.
However, Gérard Lopez added that the Reds are not the only club the 24-year-old – who has scored 38 goals in over 100 Ligue 1 appearances – is talking to.
Kroos & Bale for Pogba – July 5
Real Madrid intend to up the ante to sign Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, offering Toni Kroos as well as Gareth Bale in exchange.
The Express write that Los Blancos will table a £70 million bid and offer United Pogba’s ready-made replacement in the middle of the park in Kroos.
Man City pull out of Maguire race – July 5
Manchester City have been put off by Leicester City’s £90 million asking price for Harry Maguire, with reports claiming that only Manchester United are left in the race.
It is the Red Devils who are believed to have taken real steps to sign the England international, reportedly tabling a £70m offer days ago, and are emerging as the only remaining candidates for his signature.
Arsenal join Marcelo hunt – July 5
A cohort of clubs would be interested in signing Marcelo if he leaves Real Madrid, and Arsenal are believed to be keen alongside AC Milan, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.
Sport states that the Brazil defender has indicated his wish to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, with Arsenal optimistic that they could pull off an opportune coup.
De Gea set for mega Man Utd extension – July 5
Far from exiting Manchester United, David de Gea could be set for a summer renewal windfall at Old Trafford to the tune of £85 million.
The Star report that the Red Devils are keeping faith in their goalkeeper despite his alarming downturn of form in the second half of last season, and will pay him £350,000 per week as part of a new deal.
Saul eyed as Pogba’s replacement – July 5
Manchester United will raid Atletico Madrid for Saul Niguez if Paul Pogba leaves this summer, writes the Express.
After missing out on the signing of Tanguy Ndombele to Tottenham, Saul is the next name doing the rounds at Old Trafford – although the Spaniard, contracted to Atletico till 2026, will not come cheap.
Dani Alves wants Premier League – July 5
Marca states that Dani Alves is eager to test himself in the Premier League next season, after rejecting a return to Sevilla.
The Brazil defender called time on his stint at Paris Saint-Germain this summer in the hope of joining an elite English club and conquer yet another league title in a different country.
