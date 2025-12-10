Manchester United to SELL Kobbie Mainoo, with deal 99 per cent done: report

Kobbie Mainoo has struggled for game time this season under Ruben Amorim

Kobbie Mainoo has struggled for minutes under Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim this season, and reports suggest the midfielder could soon move on as a result.

The 20-year-old was one of United’s, and England’s brightest stars just over a year ago, scoring in the Red Devils’ FA Cup final triumph over rivals Manchester City, and starting the Euro 2024 final for the Three Lions.

But Amorim’s strict 3-4-2-1 system has specific requirements, which it appears the Portuguese coach feels Mainoo doesn’t satisfy.

Manchester United close to selling Kobbie Mainoo

The Stockport-born midfielder, having made such an impact in his breakout season in 2023/24, has been restricted to just 10 Premier League appearances, all from the bench, totalling just 183 minutes of football.

The Athletic have reported that Mainoo has asked to leave United on loan, following a similar request at the end of the summer window.

Mainoo scored an iconic goal in the all-Manchester FA Cup final in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, a more permanent solution could be on the horizon for United academy graduate, according to a report from AreaNapoli.

The Italian outlet claims that Napoli are working on a deal to sign Mainoo to bolster Antonio Conte’s squad.

Speaking to Fischio Finale TV, as quoted by AreaNapoli, journalist Luca Cerchione said: “I received a phone call from a friend of Mr Stellini [Napoli’s assistant manager], who informed me that he had learned that there had been a significant acceleration in the sale of Mainoo, even talking about percentages close to 99 per cent.”

Should Mainoo make the move, he would follow in the footsteps of fellow Carrington alumnus Scott McTominay, who has since been voted Serie A MVP and even finished 18th in the 2025 Ballon d’Or standings.

The report from The Athletic states that United are planning to wait until after the Africa Cup of Nations – to which Bryan Mbeumo, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad will travel – to make a final call, with a loan deal still the primary focus based on their information.

The midfielder has fallen down the pecking order under Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it already seems clear that Amorim does not yet see Mainoo as part of his long-term plans.

AFCON will be instructive, as Mainoo’s minutes should increase with a depleted squad, but if they don’t, then the direction of travel will be clear.

There is no doubting the talent of the midfielder, but his unsuitability to Amorim’s system may mean is best next step is one away from Old Trafford.

Mainoo is valued at €40m, according to Transfermarkt. Manchester United next face Bournemouth, when Premier League action returns this weekend.