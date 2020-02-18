Kylian Mbappe News and Features
Date of birth: December 20, 1998
Instagram: @k.mbappe
Club(s): Monaco, PSG
Country: France
Signing fee: £166 million
Mbappe became football's most expensive teenager when PSG signed him from Monaco in 2017.
His searing pace, strength, technical excellence and eye for goal mark him out as a probable successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player on the planet. His strike against Croatia in 2018 made him the only teenager other than Pele to score in a World Cup final.
Latest about Kylian Mbappe
By FourFourTwo Staff
Ready to take over from Messi and Ronaldo? Why Kylian Mbappe could define the next era of football
By Julien Laurens
PSG Kylian Mbappe has already won all of France's domestic honours and the World Cup with his country. Will he be the best player in the world for a generation?
Paris Saint-Germain players mimic Erling Haaland’s celebration after Champions League win
By Sean Cole
Paris St Germain Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and others respond to the Norwegian striker’s joking suggestion that Paris belongs to him
It may sound ridiculous, but there's reason to believe the age of £100m transfers is over
Posted
Neymar Failed experiments, Financial Fair Play rules and diminishing returns spell the end for the big budget signing
In the mag: Stars of the decade! Rashford, Haaland, Martinelli & Neves, Liverpool's last title win and more
Posted
FourFourTwo Get your hands on the April 2020 issue of FourFourTwo magazine – now available in print and on iPad and iPhone
Bayern beat Hoffenheim in bizarre circumstances after banner causes delay
By FourFourTwo Staff
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid prepare £126m bid for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah - report
By Billy Dunmore
Real Madrid Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is reportedly on Real Madrid's wishlist should they offload Gareth Bale this summer.
Kylian Mbappe: I trained at Real Madrid when I was 14 and Zidane picked me up in his car
By Billy Dunmore
Kylian Mbappe Kylian Mbappe has revealed how he was invited to train at Real Madrid when he was a young teenager.
