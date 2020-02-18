Kylian Mbappe News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: December 20, 1998
Instagram: @k.mbappe
Club(s): Monaco, PSG
Country: France
Signing fee: £166 million

Mbappe became football's most expensive teenager when PSG signed him from Monaco in 2017. 

His searing pace, strength, technical excellence and eye for goal mark him out as a probable successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player on the planet. His strike against Croatia in 2018 made him the only teenager other than Pele to score in a World Cup final.

Latest about Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe World Cup France

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and Features about PSG and France striker Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe France World Cup

Ready to take over from Messi and Ronaldo? Why Kylian Mbappe could define the next era of football

By Julien Laurens

PSG Kylian Mbappe has already won all of France's domestic honours and the World Cup with his country. Will he be the best player in the world for a generation?

PSG

Football rumours from the media

By FourFourTwo Staff

Erling Braut Haaland

Paris Saint-Germain players mimic Erling Haaland’s celebration after Champions League win

By Sean Cole

Paris St Germain Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and others respond to the Norwegian striker’s joking suggestion that Paris belongs to him

Paris St Germain
Neymar

It may sound ridiculous, but there's reason to believe the age of £100m transfers is over

Neymar Failed experiments, Financial Fair Play rules and diminishing returns spell the end for the big budget signing

Neymar
FFT 311

In the mag: Stars of the decade! Rashford, Haaland, Martinelli & Neves, Liverpool's last title win and more

FourFourTwo Get your hands on the April 2020 issue of FourFourTwo magazine – now available in print and on iPad and iPhone

FourFourTwo

Bayern beat Hoffenheim in bizarre circumstances after banner causes delay

By FourFourTwo Staff

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich
Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid prepare £126m bid for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah - report

By Billy Dunmore

Real Madrid Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is reportedly on Real Madrid's wishlist should they offload Gareth Bale this summer.

Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe: I trained at Real Madrid when I was 14 and Zidane picked me up in his car

By Billy Dunmore

Kylian Mbappe Kylian Mbappe has revealed how he was invited to train at Real Madrid when he was a young teenager.

Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool have a distinct advantage over Real Madrid in the race for Kylian Mbappe

By Billy Dunmore

Liverpool Real Madrid may not be able to compete with Liverpool when it comes to luring Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

Liverpool
