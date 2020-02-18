Kylian Mbappe News and Features

Date of birth: December 20, 1998

Instagram: @k.mbappe

Club(s): Monaco, PSG

Country: France

Signing fee: £166 million

Mbappe became football's most expensive teenager when PSG signed him from Monaco in 2017.

His searing pace, strength, technical excellence and eye for goal mark him out as a probable successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player on the planet. His strike against Croatia in 2018 made him the only teenager other than Pele to score in a World Cup final.