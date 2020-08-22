PSG News and Features

Trending

Name: Paris Saint-Germain

Founded: 1970

Home ground: Parc des Princes

League Titles: 8

Instagram: @psg

Formed following a merger of Paris Football Club and Stade Saint-Germain, PSG did not become the team to beat in France until recently. They had won just two Ligue 1 titles prior to Qatar Sports Investments buying the club in 2011 but since then they have been building into a European powerhouse, attracting big names and winning the league in six of the last seven seasons. A similar spell in the 1990s saw PSG lift the now-defunct European Cup Winners' Cup – the only piece of major continental silverware they have claimed to date. Past players include Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mustapha Dahleb, Ronaldinho, Rai and Dominique Rocheteau.

Thiago Silva

How Chelsea new boy Thiago Silva almost died in Russia

By Michael Yokhin

STORY Before his rise as one of the world's great defenders, his career – and life – was nearly over. Big moments like this will always take the Brazilian back to his brush with death, as Michael Yokhin explains

STORY
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi: Manchester City weigh up £500m deal involving their sister club

By FourFourTwo Staff

Rumours are circling about the wantaway Barcelona star, with the Eastlands outfit looking the most likely

Thiago Silva, PSG to Chelsea

How would Thiago Silva fit in at Chelsea?

By Richard Jolly

PSG defender Thiago Silva looks likely to sign for Chelsea, but the 35-year-old hasn't played in the Premier League before, and is not typical of Frank Lampard's project. Would it work out?

Lionel Messi

Why does Lionel Messi want to leave Barcelona? How the perfect football relationship broke down

By Conor Pope

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants a free transfer – but the news could lead to a €700m fee court case, or a president's resignation. What the hell happened?

PSG

PSG target Barcelona duo as their quest to conquer Europe continues

By FourFourTwo Staff

Thomas Tuchel's side may have been beaten in the Champions League final this weekend, but that won't stop Paris Saint-Germain in spending to go one step further next time

Quiz! Can you name the top-scoring trios in Europe last season?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Three's the magic number - but which goalscorers have combined for the most goals last campaign?

Quiz
Kingsley Coman

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League final scorer since 2000?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Kingsley Coman's joined a pantheon of European legends - but who else has struck in the biggest games of history?

Quiz
Bayern Munich Champions League 2020

Bayern Munich's near-perfect year: How the treble-winning side was assembled

By Richard Jolly

Bayern Munich have lifted the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup – in a season that at one point looked to be going off the rails. How did Hans-Dieter Flick do it?

PSG vs Bayern Munich stream

PSG vs Bayern Munich stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Posted

Buying guide How to watch a PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream, as France and Germany face off in the Champions League final

Buying guide
Bayern Munich

Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in our Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain quiz?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz 50 players - did they play for Bayern, PSG, both or neither?

Quiz
