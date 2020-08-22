PSG News and Features
Name: Paris Saint-Germain
Founded: 1970
Home ground: Parc des Princes
League Titles: 8
Instagram: @psg
Formed following a merger of Paris Football Club and Stade Saint-Germain, PSG did not become the team to beat in France until recently. They had won just two Ligue 1 titles prior to Qatar Sports Investments buying the club in 2011 but since then they have been building into a European powerhouse, attracting big names and winning the league in six of the last seven seasons. A similar spell in the 1990s saw PSG lift the now-defunct European Cup Winners' Cup – the only piece of major continental silverware they have claimed to date. Past players include Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mustapha Dahleb, Ronaldinho, Rai and Dominique Rocheteau.
Latest about PSG
How Chelsea new boy Thiago Silva almost died in Russia
By Michael Yokhin
STORY Before his rise as one of the world's great defenders, his career – and life – was nearly over. Big moments like this will always take the Brazilian back to his brush with death, as Michael Yokhin explains
Lionel Messi: Manchester City weigh up £500m deal involving their sister club
By FourFourTwo Staff
Rumours are circling about the wantaway Barcelona star, with the Eastlands outfit looking the most likely
How would Thiago Silva fit in at Chelsea?
By Richard Jolly
PSG defender Thiago Silva looks likely to sign for Chelsea, but the 35-year-old hasn't played in the Premier League before, and is not typical of Frank Lampard's project. Would it work out?
Why does Lionel Messi want to leave Barcelona? How the perfect football relationship broke down
By Conor Pope
Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants a free transfer – but the news could lead to a €700m fee court case, or a president's resignation. What the hell happened?
PSG target Barcelona duo as their quest to conquer Europe continues
By FourFourTwo Staff
Thomas Tuchel's side may have been beaten in the Champions League final this weekend, but that won't stop Paris Saint-Germain in spending to go one step further next time
Quiz! Can you name the top-scoring trios in Europe last season?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Three's the magic number - but which goalscorers have combined for the most goals last campaign?
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League final scorer since 2000?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Kingsley Coman's joined a pantheon of European legends - but who else has struck in the biggest games of history?
Bayern Munich's near-perfect year: How the treble-winning side was assembled
By Richard Jolly
Bayern Munich have lifted the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup – in a season that at one point looked to be going off the rails. How did Hans-Dieter Flick do it?
PSG vs Bayern Munich stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide How to watch a PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream, as France and Germany face off in the Champions League final
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.