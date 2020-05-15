Monaco News and Features

Name: Monaco

Founded: 1924

Home ground: Stade Louis II

League Titles: 8

Instagram: @asmonaco

A maiden league title in 1961 marked the club's first period of success with four trophies (two leagues and two cups) in as many years. The 1980s and 90s brought four more championships – Arsene Wenger winning one in his first season in 1988 - but the club had a 17-year wait until their last title in 2017. Past players include George Weah, Glenn Hoddle, Jurgen Klinsmann, Thierry Henry, Liliam Thuram and Radamel Falcao.