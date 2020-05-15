Monaco News and Features

Trending

Name: Monaco

Founded: 1924

Home ground: Stade Louis II

League Titles: 8

Instagram: @asmonaco

A maiden league title in 1961 marked the club's first period of success with four trophies (two leagues and two cups) in as many years. The 1980s and 90s brought four more championships – Arsene Wenger winning one in his first season in 1988 - but the club had a 17-year wait until their last title in 2017. Past players include George Weah, Glenn Hoddle, Jurgen Klinsmann, Thierry Henry, Liliam Thuram and Radamel Falcao. 

Kingsley Coman

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League final scorer since 2000?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Kingsley Coman's joined a pantheon of European legends - but who else has struck in the biggest games of history?

Ranked! The 25 greatest Champions League games... EVER

The Champions League throws up excitement and drama year after year. We've counted down the tournament's best matches since its launch in 1992

Robert Lewandowski

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League top scorer since 1999/2000?

Quiz We're looking for the hottest hitmen in history that Robert Lewandowski's looking to join

Thierry Henry

Quiz! Can you name every country Thierry Henry scored against?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz It's King Henry's 43rd birthday today - and he's conquered a fair few countries over the years

The highest goalscorers in Champions League history

By Greg Lea

UCL It's the biggest club competition in world football and the prize everyone wants to win. Here are the tournament's leading goal-getters

Robert Lewandowski

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 scorers in Europe's top five leagues last season?

By FourFourTwo Staff

The season's officially over for all of Europe's top five leagues - but who scored the most goals?

Lionel Messi

Quiz! Can you name WhoScored's top 50 players of the season in Europe?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz It's been a long old season - but this half-century of stars have defined it

Quiz! Can you name the players who broke these transfer records?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Expensive transfers are one thing, but it takes some player to be worthy of breaking the record - just ask Chris Sutton

Everton v Leicester City – Carabao Cup – Quarter Final – Goodison Park

Leighton Baines to stay at Everton until end of season at least

By PA Staff

Every season in Arsene Wenger's managerial career: Arsenal Invincibles, journey to Japan, and lots of FA Cups

By Sam Blitz

Arsenal Sixteen years on from Arsenal's Invincibles success, we look at the best bits from the whole of Wenger's 34-year career

