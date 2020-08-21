Real Madrid News and Features

Name: Real Madrid

Founded: 1902 (as Madrid Football Club, became Real Madrid in 1920)

Home ground: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

League Titles: 33

Instagram: @realmadrid

Real Madrid have won the European Cup more than any other club, lifting the trophy 13 times.

They were champions for each of the first five years of the competition, starting in 1955-56, and have won four of the last six editions, with three of those triumphs coming under Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman also won it as a Real player – other greats to have worn the famous white shirt include Cristiano Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas.