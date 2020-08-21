Trending

Real Madrid News and Features

Name: Real Madrid

Founded: 1902 (as Madrid Football Club, became Real Madrid in 1920)

Home ground: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

League Titles: 33

Instagram: @realmadrid

Real Madrid have won the European Cup more than any other club, lifting the trophy 13 times.

They were champions for each of the first five years of the competition, starting in 1955-56, and have won four of the last six editions, with three of those triumphs coming under Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman also won it as a Real player – other greats to have worn the famous white shirt include Cristiano Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas.

Ben Chillwell

Quiz! Can you name the 60 most expensive English footballers ever?

Quiz

Quiz It's the English players who've commanded the highest individual transfer fees - but who went for what when exactly?

Quiz
James Rodriguez

Premier League clubs move in for Real Madrid midfielders, as Los Blancos line up Fabian Ruiz

By FourFourTwo Staff

Everton and Arsenal are in for James Rodriguez and Dani Ceballos respectively, while Zinedine Zidane refreshes his squad

James Rodriguez to Everton transfer link

Everton transfer news: Another James Rodriguez and Carlo Ancelotti reunion? Toffees linked with Real Madrid attacker

By Conor Pope

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has coached James Rodriguez at both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and a £31m transfer could now be on the cards

Quiz! Can you name the top-scoring trios in Europe last season?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Three's the magic number - but which goalscorers have combined for the most goals last campaign?

Quiz
Louis van Gaal, Manchester United

Louis van Gaal reveals eye-popping list of players he tried to sign at Manchester United – including Neymar, Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mané

By FourFourTwo Staff

EXCLUSIVE Eccentric Dutch coach Louis van Gaal tells FourFourTwo he had quite the shopping list at Manchester United - and could have built a hugely entertaining team

EXCLUSIVE
Kingsley Coman

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League final scorer since 2000?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Kingsley Coman's joined a pantheon of European legends - but who else has struck in the biggest games of history?

Quiz
PES 2021

PES 2021 news: Ronaldo, Messi and Rashford revealed as cover stars with new season features announced

By FourFourTwo Staff

PES 2021 unites Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the first time on a game cover – find out the news features and pre-order yours now

Inter Milan

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Europa League or UEFA Cup final?

Posted

Football quiz How many finalists of Europe's secondary competition can you name?

Football quiz
Posted

Champions League

Ranked! The 25 greatest Champions League games... EVER

Posted

The Champions League throws up excitement and drama year after year. We've counted down the tournament's best matches since its launch in 1992

