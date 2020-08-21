Real Madrid News and Features
Name: Real Madrid
Founded: 1902 (as Madrid Football Club, became Real Madrid in 1920)
Home ground: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
League Titles: 33
Instagram: @realmadrid
Real Madrid have won the European Cup more than any other club, lifting the trophy 13 times.
They were champions for each of the first five years of the competition, starting in 1955-56, and have won four of the last six editions, with three of those triumphs coming under Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman also won it as a Real player – other greats to have worn the famous white shirt include Cristiano Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas.
Latest about Real Madrid
Quiz! Can you name the 60 most expensive English footballers ever?
Posted
Quiz It's the English players who've commanded the highest individual transfer fees - but who went for what when exactly?
Premier League clubs move in for Real Madrid midfielders, as Los Blancos line up Fabian Ruiz
By FourFourTwo Staff
Everton and Arsenal are in for James Rodriguez and Dani Ceballos respectively, while Zinedine Zidane refreshes his squad
Everton transfer news: Another James Rodriguez and Carlo Ancelotti reunion? Toffees linked with Real Madrid attacker
By Conor Pope
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has coached James Rodriguez at both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and a £31m transfer could now be on the cards
Quiz! Can you name the top-scoring trios in Europe last season?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Three's the magic number - but which goalscorers have combined for the most goals last campaign?
Louis van Gaal reveals eye-popping list of players he tried to sign at Manchester United – including Neymar, Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mané
By FourFourTwo Staff
EXCLUSIVE Eccentric Dutch coach Louis van Gaal tells FourFourTwo he had quite the shopping list at Manchester United - and could have built a hugely entertaining team
Quiz! Can you name every Champions League final scorer since 2000?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz Kingsley Coman's joined a pantheon of European legends - but who else has struck in the biggest games of history?
PES 2021 news: Ronaldo, Messi and Rashford revealed as cover stars with new season features announced
By FourFourTwo Staff
PES 2021 unites Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the first time on a game cover – find out the news features and pre-order yours now
Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Europa League or UEFA Cup final?
Posted
Football quiz How many finalists of Europe's secondary competition can you name?
Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Europa League or UEFA Cup final?
Posted
Football quiz How many finalists of Europe's secondary competition can you name?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.