Real Madrid target €150m-rated PSG wonderkid: report

Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu already plays host to some of the world's top players

Real Madrid already boast one of the most fearsome attacks in world football - but the 15-time European champions are keen to further bolster their frontline with another big name.

Superstar forwards Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior have plundered a combined 19 goals for the Spanish giants in the opening 10 matches of the season, helping the LaLiga club to nine wins.

But head coach Xabi Alonso is still eyeing further additions and is now plotting a move for one of the top young players on the planet.

Real Madrid showing 'concrete interest' in PSG star

Kylian Mbappe could be joined by a familiar face at Real Madrid (Image credit: Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

Madrid have been heavily reliant on Mbappe and Vinicius this season, with Turkish youngster Arda Guler their next highest scorer despite finding the net only three times.

And the club appear open to letting at least one of their supporting cast of forwards depart to help finance another new recruit, with West Ham reportedly in talks over a loan move for one of the Los Blancos stars.

Real Madrid are stepping up their interest in France winger Desire Doue (Image credit: Lars Baron - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real have stepped up interest in PSG winger Desire Doue, who they believe can form a potent forward line with Mbappe and Vinicius.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough season last term following his arrival from Rennes, scoring 16 goals in 59 games - including two in the French team's 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The report states that Madrid have shown 'concrete interest' in the France international, ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right wingers in the world right now, with the club attracted by his ability to play on both wings or as a false nine.

Doue's estimated value is said to be close to €150m and Madrid are reportedly considering letting attackers Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo leave to free up some of their budget, but significant hurdles remain.

Doue scored twice in PSG's 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan in last season's Champions League final (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report claims PSG are unwilling to sell the youngster at this time, with Doue central to a project that finally delivered a long-awaited Champions League title last term.

In FourFourTwo's view, it would be a serious coup if Madrid could lure Doue away from PSG - and act as a statement of intent that they remain the heavyweight force in European football.