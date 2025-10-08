Real Madrid target €150m-rated PSG wonderkid: report
Real Madrid have set their sights on a rising star who is viewed as one of the best young players in the world
Real Madrid already boast one of the most fearsome attacks in world football - but the 15-time European champions are keen to further bolster their frontline with another big name.
Superstar forwards Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior have plundered a combined 19 goals for the Spanish giants in the opening 10 matches of the season, helping the LaLiga club to nine wins.
But head coach Xabi Alonso is still eyeing further additions and is now plotting a move for one of the top young players on the planet.
Real Madrid showing 'concrete interest' in PSG star
Madrid have been heavily reliant on Mbappe and Vinicius this season, with Turkish youngster Arda Guler their next highest scorer despite finding the net only three times.
And the club appear open to letting at least one of their supporting cast of forwards depart to help finance another new recruit, with West Ham reportedly in talks over a loan move for one of the Los Blancos stars.
According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real have stepped up interest in PSG winger Desire Doue, who they believe can form a potent forward line with Mbappe and Vinicius.
The 20-year-old enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough season last term following his arrival from Rennes, scoring 16 goals in 59 games - including two in the French team's 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in the Champions League final.
The report states that Madrid have shown 'concrete interest' in the France international, ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right wingers in the world right now, with the club attracted by his ability to play on both wings or as a false nine.
Doue's estimated value is said to be close to €150m and Madrid are reportedly considering letting attackers Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo leave to free up some of their budget, but significant hurdles remain.
The report claims PSG are unwilling to sell the youngster at this time, with Doue central to a project that finally delivered a long-awaited Champions League title last term.
In FourFourTwo's view, it would be a serious coup if Madrid could lure Doue away from PSG - and act as a statement of intent that they remain the heavyweight force in European football.
James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo. He has spent the past three years as a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers and started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away.
