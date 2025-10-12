International superstars Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe are both in the top four dribblers in Europe’s top five leagues but the front-running front-runner is making his presence felt in England, not Spain.

Barcelona teenager Yamal has completed the fourth-highest number of successful dribbles, with Real Madrid talisman Mbappe second on the list.

Yamal’s 21 dribbles and Mbappe’s 30 are split by the 22 successful dribbles by Real Sociedad’s Ander Barrenetxea but all three are looking up at the number of attempts and completions by the continent’s runaway runner.

The best dribbler in Europe?

Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham Hotspu (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Analysis for the Premier League by Adrian Clarke has revealed that new Tottenham Hotspur signing Mohammed Kudus has produced 30 successful take-ons in 2025-26, more than any other player in the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Germany’s Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in France.

Noting that Kudus has primarily attacked defenders on Spurs’ right flank since moving from West Ham United in the summer transfer window, Clarke writes: “In Premier League terms, Kudus' 30 successful dribbles put him 11 ahead of his nearest rival, Brighton & Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh (19).”

Lamine Yamal has his own argument to be the best dribbler in Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regular observers of Kudus throughout his career will know that this season is no fluke in dribbling terms.

The Ghana international was a nuisance for defenders while playing for Danish Superliga side Nordsjaelland, though he was often deployed more centrally in what was at the time an incredibly fluid set-up.

After joining Ajax, he was the Eredivisie’s top take-on man in 2022-23 before leading the Premier League and Europe’s top five leagues as a West Ham player in 2023-24.

He was second in the Premier League behind Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku (and both were miles behind Yamal) last season but has started life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he means to go on, making sure to contribute with his final ball too.

Kudus emerged as one of Europe's top take-on men during his time at Ajax (Image credit: Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Only Jack Grealish of Everton has produced more goal-creating actions than Kudus this season, with the Ghanaian level on five in total with Riccardo Calafiori, Antoine Semenyo and Spurs teammate Pape Matar Sarr.

Kudus and Grealish top the Premier League assist rankings with four, while no player has attempted more crosses than Kudus. Pedro Porro, also of Spurs, is second in the Premier League in that category.

Dribbling isn’t everything. Mbappe has scored nine goals in La Liga this season and Yamal, while Kudus has one more assist so far, is the continental leader for assists per 90 minutes.

“Head coach Thomas Frank has encouraged Kudus to express himself, and the talented winger has certainly been fun to watch, showing good degrees of confidence,” offers Clarke.