Kylian Mbappe injury update breaks, ahead of Real Madrid vs Manchester City: report

Kylian Mbappe was a doubt following Real Madrid's 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo

Real Madrid welcome one of their toughest test in Manchester City to the Bernabeu this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side are not the force majeure they once were, but are a potent threat with the likes of Erling Haaland in their ranks, alongside a re-emerging Phil Foden.

The Sky Blues have lost just one in this season’s Champions League – a shock 2-0 reverse against Bayer Leverkusen – so Los Blancos will need everything at their disposal to overcome the English side’s threat.

The Frenchman has been Madrid's key man once again so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Figures do not come more crucial to Real than star frontman Kylian Mbappe – ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now – who already has 25 goals in 21 outings in all competitions this season.

That includes nine goals in just five Champions League appearances, a stat helped somewhat by his quartet of goals against Olympiacos at the end of last month.

However, Xabi Alonso’s side were struck with an issue over the weekend, as the Frenchman began to move awkwardly due to a pain in his left knee, during the Spanish giants’ 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo.

The 26-year-old has been in the wars, also suffering a broken finger in the same game, but it is his knee that was placing doubts over his availability for City’s visit.

However, according to AS, the forward has worked tirelessly with medical staff over the past couple of days, and is expected to play some part in the Wednesday-night clash.

The report confirms that Mbappe is in the Madrid squad, but goes on to suggest his contribution may be from the bench.

Currently on 1,838 minutes, the former World Cup winner has played more minutes than any of his Madrid colleagues, including Thibaut Courtois, who has clocked 1,800.

Xabi Alonso will be delight to have his talisman at his disposal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having Mbappe available for any of this game, in FourFourTwo’s opinion, will be a huge boost for Madrid.

The only thing scarier than the thought of Mbappe hurtling towards your defence is the same figure doing so fresh from the bench against tired legs.

Alonso will have to tread carefully with his starman’s minutes this evening to ensure a short absence is not unnecessarily extended, but he is some weapon to have stashed away in reserve.

Mbappe is worth €180m, according to Transfermarkt. Real Madrid face Manchester City in the Champions League this evening.