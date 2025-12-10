Kylian Mbappe injury update breaks, ahead of Real Madrid vs Manchester City: report

News
By published

A huge update has dropped for Real Madrid’s main man, ahead of a tantalising UEFA Champions League clash

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 07: Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and RC Celta de Vigo at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on December 07, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
Kylian Mbappe was a doubt following Real Madrid's 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid welcome one of their toughest test in Manchester City to the Bernabeu this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side are not the force majeure they once were, but are a potent threat with the likes of Erling Haaland in their ranks, alongside a re-emerging Phil Foden.

The Sky Blues have lost just one in this season’s Champions League – a shock 2-0 reverse against Bayer Leverkusen – so Los Blancos will need everything at their disposal to overcome the English side’s threat.

Injury update emerges for Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe

MADRID, SPAIN - 2025/12/07: Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF is seen in action during the La Liga EA Sports 2025/2026 week 15 football match between Real Madrid CF and RC Celta de Vigo at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Final score: Real Madrid CF 0:2 RC Celta de Vigo. (Photo by Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Frenchman has been Madrid's key man once again so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Figures do not come more crucial to Real than star frontman Kylian Mbappe – ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now – who already has 25 goals in 21 outings in all competitions this season.

That includes nine goals in just five Champions League appearances, a stat helped somewhat by his quartet of goals against Olympiacos at the end of last month.

However, Xabi Alonso’s side were struck with an issue over the weekend, as the Frenchman began to move awkwardly due to a pain in his left knee, during the Spanish giants’ 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo.

The 26-year-old has been in the wars, also suffering a broken finger in the same game, but it is his knee that was placing doubts over his availability for City’s visit.

However, according to AS, the forward has worked tirelessly with medical staff over the past couple of days, and is expected to play some part in the Wednesday-night clash.

The report confirms that Mbappe is in the Madrid squad, but goes on to suggest his contribution may be from the bench.

Currently on 1,838 minutes, the former World Cup winner has played more minutes than any of his Madrid colleagues, including Thibaut Courtois, who has clocked 1,800.

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso will be delight to have his talisman at his disposal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having Mbappe available for any of this game, in FourFourTwo’s opinion, will be a huge boost for Madrid.

The only thing scarier than the thought of Mbappe hurtling towards your defence is the same figure doing so fresh from the bench against tired legs.

Alonso will have to tread carefully with his starman’s minutes this evening to ensure a short absence is not unnecessarily extended, but he is some weapon to have stashed away in reserve.

Mbappe is worth €180m, according to Transfermarkt. Real Madrid face Manchester City in the Champions League this evening.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.