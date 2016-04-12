With 11 players we would have beaten Barcelona - Torres

Fernando Torres insists Atletico Madrid would have beaten Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final first leg had he not been sent off.

Torres scored the opening goal of the game in the 25th minute at Camp Nou last week but went from hero to zero after being shown two yellow cards as he got sent off just 10 minutes later.

A second-half double from Luis Suarez ensured Barca head into Wednesday's second leg at the Vicente Calderon with a 2-1 advantage, and Torres pinned much of the blame for the defeat on himself.

"I am sure that with 11 we would have won at Camp Nou," the 32-year-old said.

However, the former Liverpool striker believes his second booking was not deserving of a yellow card.

"I am convinced that the second yellow is not a card, I just felt a mixture of hopelessness and frustration," the Spaniard said.

"What I saw in that play was just a stumble, it wasn't a hack and I didn't have my studs up.

"All I can do is say it was an action that could have been avoided. With me going to make it 2-0, it hurt the team."

Torres added: "The next few days after the game at Camp Nou were complicated. It took two days to forget what happened.

"The moments after the red card I think were the worst I have ever had in my career. I just wanted to me alone."