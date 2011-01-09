15 fans arrested at Old Trafford

A heavy police presence surrounded the game between two of English football's biggest rivals at Old Trafford, where emotions were running even higher than usual as Liverpool fans celebrated the return to management of their favourite Kenny Dalglish.

"During today's policing operation... there have been 15 arrests for a variety of public order and criminal damage offences within the ground," chief superintendent Mark Roberts said in a statement.

"Risk groups of Manchester United and Liverpool were identified as attending the fixture and an effective policing operation has prevented any serious disorder."