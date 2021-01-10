5 things we learned from this weekend’s Scottish Premiership action

Rangers maintained their title push while Livingston kept on winning and Kilmarnock continued their recovery.

With Celtic not playing Hibernian until Monday night, Rangers moved 22 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 2-1 victory at Aberdeen.

Here are five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Alfredo Morelos is hitting form at the right time

The Colombian only scored four Premiership goals in 2020, one of them on December 30, but he already has half that figure this year after netting a double at Pittodrie. The striker’s disciplinary problems and slump in form after last year’s winter break cost his side dear in the past two seasons. But with Kemar Roofe injured, he stepped up to the plate eight days after forcing a game-changing red card for Nir Bitton against Celtic.

Graham Alexander can sense a penalty coming

The new Motherwell manager was denied victory in his first game by Jamie McGrath’s penalty in a 1-1 draw at St Mirren. Alexander noted a lot of noise at every challenge his team made and was not surprised when Bobby Madden gave a late spot-kick when Bevis Mugabi appeared to catch Lee Erwin’s calf with a challenge. Alexander said: “As a very experienced manager who has been in the game a long time you can feel these things coming.”

Livingston can eye a European charge

David Martindale made it eight straight wins as manager, six of them in the league, as his side edged past Ross County 3-1 thanks to two late goals. They consolidated fifth place, which might be enough for a European spot, and can put themselves in the reckoning for a top-four place when they host Aberdeen on Wednesday aiming to cut the deficit on the third-placed Dons to six points.

Greg Kiltie is on song

The midfielder’s double gave Kilmarnock a deserved 2-0 win over Hamilton and made it three goals in three games. It was the first brace the 23-year-old had scored since May 2016 when he helped Killie to a 4-0 play-off win over Falkirk. After some serious injury problems and a loan spell at Dunfermline, Kiltie has again produced the goods at a crucial period to help his side go three games unbeaten after a five-game losing run. He has scored in four of their seven league wins this season.

Celtic face further questions

The champions’ decision to go on a training camp in Dubai sparked widespread debate and criticism and some photos prompted questions from Nicola Sturgeon over their social-distancing etiquette. The last thing they needed was a Covid-19 case and the club confirmed one unnamed player had tested positive.