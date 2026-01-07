When is the AFCON final? Date, kick-off time, venue and TV info for Africa Cup of Nations curtain call

Mohamed Salah-led Egypt are among the favourites in Morocco

The final spaces are being filled in the last eight of the Africa Cup of Nations, with the all-important final drawing near.

A total of 24 teams entered the competition this year, with top Premier League stars like Mohamed Salah and Bryan Mbeumo battling with their respective nations for the prestigious continental silverware.

We’re now tantalisingly close to the ultimate deciding game, but when is it? Keep scrolling for all the information you need.

When is the AFCON final?

The Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium will host the final (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final of Africa’s premier competition is scheduled for a 7pm kick-off, UK time, on Sunday 18 January.

It will be held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, the host nation of the competition this year.

The stadium was completely rebuilt both to host this tournament and for the country’s role in the 2030 World Cup.

According to designers Populous, the ground now boasts a 68,700 capacity, with state-of-the-art facilities, a wind-shielding roof and expanded hospitality areas.

How to watch the AFCON final

Hosts Morocco are one of the favourites to lift the silverware this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

For viewers in the UK and Ireland, as has been the case throughout the tournament, the match will be available to watch live on Channel 4, E4, 4Seven and on Channel 4 Sport on YouTube.

If you’re looking to watch from the United States, the broadcasters across the Atlantic are beIN Sports.

Which teams are still competing in AFCON?

Bryan Mbeumo is due to face Manchester United team-mate Noussair Mazraoui in the quarter-final (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the time of writing, six teams have confirmed their place in the quarter-finals.

Cameroon are due to face Morocco, which means Manchester United pair Mbeumo and Noussair Mazraoui will face each other for a place in the next round.

Elsewhere, Mali take on Senegal, the latter of which still making the most of former Liverpool man Sadio Mane’s talents, and captained by an ex-rival of his, Everton’s Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Nigeria booked their place in the last eight with a convincing 4-0 win over Mozambique, but are still waiting to learn their opponent as Algeria take on DR Congo for the vacant spot.

Egypt find themselves in a similar boat, having dispatched Benin in a 3-1 victory, with a game between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso set to decide their next opponent.

The quarter-finals are due to be held between 9-10 January, before the two semi-finals, both slated for 14 January, decide the final two competitors.