5 things we learned from the Scottish Premiership’s opening weekend

Celtic kicked off their search for a ninth successive Ladbrokes Premiership title in devastating fashion as they routed St Johnstone 7-0 at Celtic Park.

Here PA takes a look at five things we learned from the new campaign’s opening round of fixtures, as Rangers and Aberdeen both started with dramatic wins.

Celtic have found their ruthless streak

Ryan Christie scored three of Celtic’s seven goals (Ian Rutherford/PA)

The champions scored more than two goals on only one occasion from Neil Lennon taking charge in late February until the end of last season. Lennon wanted more purpose to their attacking play and their seven-goal demolition of St Johnstone was their biggest victory since Ronny Deila’s last match in charge in May 2016.

Rangers leave it late for once

🔥 Last Minute Winners pic.twitter.com/9vkxce3rMB— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 4, 2019

Steven Gerrard claimed his side would have won the league last season had matches only lasted 86 minutes. But the Ibrox boss was relieved Gers were still playing the regulation 90 as they snatched a late winner at Rugby Park. Connor Goldson’s header sealed a 2-1 triumph over Angelo Alessio’s team and Gerrard will hope that is a sign his team have come up with a way to win the scrappy points they missed out on last term.

Sam Cosgrove carries on where he left off

Sam Cosgrove’s goalscoring form has continued into the new season (Ian Rutherford/PA)

The Dons striker was only outscored by Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos in the league last term and he has continued in the same rich scoring vein. He followed up his Europa League hat-trick against Chikhura on Thursday night with a double as Aberdeen got their league season off to a winning start against Hearts, taking his tally for the season to seven from five games.

Scott Allan emerges from cold storage

The playmaker returned to Hibernian this summer after a season as the forgotten man at Celtic. Those 12 months of inactivity have not blunted the 27-year-old’s talents as he scored his third goal of the new season already with his late winner against St Mirren.

Ross County show they mean business

Joe Chalmers setting us on our way yesterday 👏#StaggiesTogether#FlagDaypic.twitter.com/a14bgxQ0X0— Ross County FC (@RossCounty) August 4, 2019

The Staggies are always well backed by chairman Roy MacGregor and the top-flight new boys looked well prepared for the year ahead as they marked their return to the Premiership with a 3-0 win over Hamilton. But there is concern for Accies boss Brian Rice, who questioned his players’ lack of fight after the defeat in Dingwall.