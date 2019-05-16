5 Things you should know about Nathan Redmond

Nathan Redmond has won his first England call-up in two years.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the Southampton forward’s background.

Hasenhuttl revitalises him through tough love

Ralph Hasenhuttl, left, is bringing the best out of Nathan Redmond, right (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arch man-manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has prised the best out of a host of attacking players in steering Southampton to Premier League safety this season. But Redmond’s return to form perhaps tops that list, with the ex-Birmingham man flourishing again under the taskmaster Austrian’s tutelage. Hasenhuttl recently admitted mixing good cop and bad cop with Redmond to make the pacy forward realise just what levels he could reach. “We have a special relationship I think,” said Hasenhuttl. “Sometimes give him the smooth shoulder, sometimes criticise him. He knows that I demand a lot from him, not only with the ball with also without.”

Goals point the way for his return to form

Great to finish the season off with a goal. Thanks for all your support this season, enjoy the summer break🏆💫 pic.twitter.com/qdcsQhHBio— Redz (@NathanRedmond22) May 13, 2019

Central to Redmond’s return to top form under Hasenhuttl has been his rich vein of goal-scoring. Under former Saints boss Mark Hughes Redmond did not even find the net once, struggling for any kind of rhythm along with the rest of the St Mary’s set-up. But since Hasenhuttl’s arrival in December of this season, Redmond has steadily built his way back to form. And with Saints’ new attacking approach helping him thrive, Redmond has since bagged nine goals in 23 matches in all competitions.

He has Pep Guardiola in his corner

Pep Guardiola, pictured, has been full of praise for Redmond in the past (Martin Rickett/PA)When Manchester City’s boss stalked up to Redmond on the Etihad Stadium pitch at full-time in Southampton’s 2-1 Premier League loss in December 2017, the pair’s exchange appeared a confrontation. Guardiola’s tense, aggressive countenance suggested angry words had been exchanged. Not so, according to Redmond himself, who later revealed the decorated Spanish manager was merely praising the Saints forward’s game. “When one of the world’s best managers compliments you or gives you advice in any way, you listen,” said Redmond at the time. “Yes he was very passionate, intense and aggressive – but he was only very complimentary and positive to me.”

Charity work keeps him busy off the field

Despite daily adversity, limitations & odds – there are some amazing kids, teachers and programs that are determined to make a change! Another great day with @RightToPlayIntl@RightToPlay_UK 🏆❤️🇬🇭💚🇬🇭💛🏆 pic.twitter.com/txjFCBU1Er— Redz (@NathanRedmond22) May 15, 2019

Every time Redmond scores or makes an assist he donates more than £1,000 to charity Right to Play. Redmond is also an ambassador for the international organisation, that uses sport to protect, educate and empower millions of disadvantaged children across Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Redmond has recently embarked on a trip to Ghana to see first-hand the work the charity does with young people.

A teen sensation at Birmingham

A young Nathan Redmond, pictured, in action for Birmingham (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Redmond became the second-youngest player in Birmingham history when making his debut in a League Cup clash with Rochdale in 2010 aged 16 years and 173 days, just 34 days older than club record-holder Trevor Francis. Redmond moved on to play for England at every level between under-16s and under-21s, landing his solitary senior cap against Germany in March 2017.