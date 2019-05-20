A closer look at Celtic’s eight successive titles

Celtic were presented with the Ladbrokes Premiership title for an eighth consecutive season after a 2-1 victory over Hearts on Sunday.

The champions ended the season nine points ahead of nearest challengers Rangers.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at their points tallies and leads over the runners-up during their run of titles.

2011-12

Neil Lennon lifts the SPL trophy (Lynn Cameron/PA)

Points total = 93

Points gap = 20

Runners-up = Rangers

Goals scored = 84

Current boss Neil Lennon guided the Hoops to the first of the eight titles, collecting their first in four years.

Rangers were deducted 10 points for going into administration on February 14.

2012-13

Points total = 79

Points gap = 16

Runners-up = Motherwell

Goals scored = 92

With Rangers re-emerging in the bottom tier of Scottish football after their financial problems, the path was clear for Celtic to retain their title, which they did with five games remaining.

This was the final season of the Scottish Premier League before the leagues merged.

2013-14

Neil Lennon collected the third title (Danny Lawson/PA)

Points total = 99

Points gap = 29

Runners-up = Motherwell

Goals scored = 102

Neil Lennon won his third successive title by 29 points before he made way for Norwegian boss Ronny Deila.

Celtic clinched their third title in a row on March 26 with a 5–1 away win against Partick Thistle. It was the earliest that the title had been won since the 1928–29 season, when Rangers won it on March 16.

2014-15

Points total = 92

Points gap = 17

Runners-up = Aberdeen

Goals scored = 84

Celtic got off to a slow start under Deila but eventually got it together and amid good runs of form went undefeated domestically in January and February.

Aberdeen kept plugging away but fell away after the split, taking only one point from their last four matches.

2015-16

Ronny Deila with the Premiership trophy after a 7-0 win over Motherwell in his last game (Danny Lawson/PA)

Points total= 86

Points gap = 15

Runners-up = Aberdeen

Goals scored = 93

The Dons were again the best of the rest as Deila’s last season in charge of the Parkhead club brought yet more title success.

Aberdeen beat Celtic twice in the league at Pittodrie but could not keep up the challenge.

2016-17

Brendan Rodgers enjoyed unprecedented success in his first season (Craig Watson/PA)

Points total = 106

Point gap = 30

Runners-up = Aberdeen

Goals scored = 106

Brendan Rodgers’ first season as Celtic manager brought the domestic treble and ‘invincible’ status in the league.

The Hoops won 34 and drew four of their 38 league games to win their 48th title by a remarkable 30 points, again over Aberdeen, who saw off a challenge from newly-promoted Rangers to hold on to runners-up status.

2017-18

Points total = 82

Points gap = 9

Runners-up = Aberdeen

Goals scored = 73

Rodgers led Celtic to a second consecutive domestic treble but this time there were four defeats and 10 draws in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

However, the title victory was still commanding and made sweeter by clinching it with a 5-0 home win over Rangers.

2018-19

Neil Lennon got his hands on the Premiership trophy again (Jane Barlow/PA)

Points total = 87

Points gap = 9

Runners-up = Rangers

Goals scored = 77

Lennon returned in February following Rodgers’ sudden departure for Leicester and continued a strong run of domestic form.

Celtic and Rangers started 2019 level on points but the Hoops won 13 and drew three of their subsequent 16 matches, conceding just three times in the process, to clinch the title.