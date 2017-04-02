A-League Review: Bonevacia stuns Melbourne Victory, Maclaren nets nine-minute hat-trick

Wellington Phoenix shocked Melbourne Victory 3-0 at AAMI Park to keep their A-League Finals Series hopes alive.

The visitors got off to a fine start and opened the scoring after just nine minutes, Dutch midfielder Roly Bonevacia converting with a powerful shot from outside the area.

Bonevacia continued to cause Melbourne all kinds of trouble in the opening 45 minutes and he doubled his side's lead with another long-range strike that hit both uprights before crossing the line.

Victory defender Alan Baro was then shown a red card after bringing down Kosta Barbarouses, before Shane Smeltz netted a third in the dying minutes of the game.

Wellington are trailing sixth-placed Perth Glory by four points with two games left, while Melbourne remain second in the table.

Elsewhere, Brisbane Roar demolished Central Coast Mariners 5-1 as Jamie Maclaren netted a nine-minute hat-trick.

A surprise appeared to be on the cards when Fabio Ferreira handed the visitors the lead in the 49th minute, but Maclaren then stepped up to turn things around in the second half.

The striker levelled the scoring in the 62nd minute, got his second in the 66th minute after some good work from Brandon Borrello, before completing his hat-trick with 20 minutes left on the clock after being set up by Manuel Arana.

Thomas Broich piled even more misery on rock-bottom Central Coast in the closing stages of the game, before Nicholas D'Agostino had the final word well into stoppage time.