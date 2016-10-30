A-League Review: Borrello hands Glory first defeat

Substitute Brandon Borrello scored the winner with 15 minutes remaining as Brisbane Roar handed Perth Glory their first defeat of the new A-League season at Suncorp Stadium.

The hosts' 2-1 victory puts them level with third-placed Glory on seven points, five adrift of early pacesetters Sydney after four matches.

Roar took the lead after 31 minutes when Jamie Maclaren – a 20-goal striker last season – converted Corey Brown's cross for his first league strike of this campaign.

Glory threatened to keep their unbeaten start alive when Nebojsa Marinkovic collected a pass from Rhys Williams to thump in a shot from outside the box in the 54th minute.

John Aloisi's Roar side only had two shots on target, but that was all they needed, with Borrello racing on to Maclaren's pass and finishing impressively for the decisive goal seven minutes after coming off the bench.