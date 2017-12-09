A-League Review: The force is strong with Sydney FC

Sydney FC crushed local rivals Western Sydney Wanderers 5-0 on Saturday in a show of force that asserted their dominance at the top of the A-League.

The champions saw less of the ball than their neighbours but showed a clinical edge at Pirtek Stadium to record the biggest win in the Sydney derby on the division's Star Wars-themed weekend.

Adrian Mierzejewski had already produced a good save from Wanderers goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic when he opened the scoring after 13 minutes, lashing home a loose ball from inside the box.

Alvaro Cejudo's 20-yard effort was tipped onto the crossbar by Andrew Redmayne as the hosts rallied, but captain Alex Brosque raced onto Bobo's cute throughball to score and Mierzejewski whipped in a fine free-kick before the break.

The visitors' dominance continued after the interval, Lachlan Scott flicking a header into his own net before Brandon O'Neill bent in the fifth with 15 minutes to play to wrap up a comprehensive victory.

Perth Glory missed the chance to move into the top six after conceding two late goals to succumb to a 2-1 defeat at home to second-placed Newcastle Jets.

Joe Knowles opened the scoring with his first A-League strike, the forward converting a sweet low volley from a fantastic left-wing cross from Joseph Mills after 20 minutes.

But Johnny Koutroumbis hit the equaliser for the Jets with two minutes remaining, volleying in after Glory failed to clear their lines, and amid more defensive chaos in stoppage-time Jeremy Walker turned into his own goal.

That one hurts. December 9, 2017

In Saturday's early kick-off, Brisbane Roar and Wellington Phoenix played out a 0-0 draw at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast, substitute Corey Gameiro seeing a late chance to snatch all three points saved by goalkeeper Lewis Italiano.