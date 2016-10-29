A-League Review: Sydney FC march on at summit

Sydney FC maintained their 100 per cent start to the new A-League season by racking up their fourth consecutive win at Newcastle Jets.

Alex Brosque gave Graham Arnold's men an eighth-minute lead and Milos Ninkovic made sure of the points four minutes into the second half.

Ninkovic made the opener, latching on to Michael Zullo's knockdown and picking out Brusque for the Sydney captain to register his third goal of the season.

Matt Jurman and Filip Holosko missed excellent chances for the visitors but Ninkovic made no mistake when Holosko's effort was parried into his path and he fired into the net.

In Saturday's other game, a second-half strike from Adam Berry secured a point for Central Coast Mariners in a 1-1 draw at Western Sydney Wanderers.

Brendon Santalab put the hosts ahead after just 82 seconds after good work from Nicolas Martinez but a woeful backpass from Aritz Borda allowed Berry to level shortly after the hour mark.