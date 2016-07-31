'A mix of Kaka and Ronaldo' - Pjaca's agent talks up new Juve signing
The pressure is on new Juventus signing Marko Pjaca after his agent described him as a "mix of Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo".
Marko Pjaca's agent says the Juventus winger embodies the combined qualities of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka.
The Serie A champions signed Pjaca from Dinamo Zagreb for €23million this month following an impressive showing for Croatia at Euro 2016.
But rather than easing the pressure on the 21-year-old's shoulders, agent Marko Naletilic has been heaping lofty praise on his client to raise expectations.
"Comparisons are always difficult, but Marko I see it as a mix of Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo," he told Tuttosport.
"Pjaca is slower than Cristiano Ronaldo, but is more unpredictable. Marko is an artist [and] also recalls the genius of [Dejan] Savicevic."
Naletilic claims Pjaca had a wealth of suitors to choose from, but opted for Juve as he "understood the power and ambition" of the club.
During his two-year-stay at Dinamo, Pjaca won the league title and Croatian Football Cup in the 2014-15 season.
Juventus have been busy during the transfer window, with the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Miralem Pjanic, Medhi Benatia and Dani Alves all signing for Massimiliano Allegri's men.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.