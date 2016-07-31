'A mix of Kaka and Ronaldo' - Pjaca's agent talks up new Juve signing

Marko Pjaca's agent says the Juventus winger embodies the combined qualities of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka.

The Serie A champions signed Pjaca from Dinamo Zagreb for €23million this month following an impressive showing for Croatia at Euro 2016.

But rather than easing the pressure on the 21-year-old's shoulders, agent Marko Naletilic has been heaping lofty praise on his client to raise expectations.

"Comparisons are always difficult, but Marko I see it as a mix of Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo," he told Tuttosport.

"Pjaca is slower than Cristiano Ronaldo, but is more unpredictable. Marko is an artist [and] also recalls the genius of [Dejan] Savicevic."

Naletilic claims Pjaca had a wealth of suitors to choose from, but opted for Juve as he "understood the power and ambition" of the club.

During his two-year-stay at Dinamo, Pjaca won the league title and Croatian Football Cup in the 2014-15 season.

Juventus have been busy during the transfer window, with the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Miralem Pjanic, Medhi Benatia and Dani Alves all signing for Massimiliano Allegri's men.