A second-tier Russian club is advertising for a player

The Russian Football National League club, only one tier below the top flight, have set up an online advert looking for a player to join their club. Unfortunately, it's not exactly clear what position on the pitch they're looking for.

As part of the job requirements, applicants must be: a team player, responsible, committed and highly qualified (er, whatever that means in this case). You are also expected to work irregular hours.

The salary is from 300,000 rubles (over £4,000; though whether that's weekly or monthly is uncertain).

Interested? Apply here! Landing the job might be tough, though: Tosno are currently second in the league, in one of the automatic promotion spots.

It's almost as if manager Dmytro Parfenov doesn't have any faith in his scouts.

