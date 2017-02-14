Philadelphia Union advertise for Chief Tattoo Officer

In a role the Union are labelling “revolutionary” and “one-of-a-kind”, the Eastern Conference club are looking for someone to provide a tattoo service for their players, staff and loyal fans.

“This is an exciting initiative for all of us here at Philadelphia Union as we look to provide a revolutionary service for our players and front office, particularly those new to the area,” said Doug Vosik, Philadelphia Union Vice President of Marketing.

“Our hiring process begins immediately; we are looking for a partner with a wide variety of talents and skills, and someone who can offer a broad range including American traditional, as well as Japanese, realism, new school and more.”

Philadelphia may have more of a new-look team than expected when they face Vancouver Whitecaps on March 5.

