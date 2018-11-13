A year on from Italy failure, Ventura leaves Chievo after four games

Exactly one year on from overseeing Italy's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Gian Piero Ventura has left Chievo after just four games in charge.

On November 13, 2017 Ventura watched on as Italy lost their play-off against Sweden, meaning they missed a World Cup for the first time in 60 years.

And the 70-year-old parted company with Chievo by mutual consent on Tuesday, less than five weeks after he replaced Lorenzo D'Anna and signed a contract until June 2020.

Chievo picked up just one point in Ventura's four matches at the helm and remain rooted to the bottom of Serie A on zero points, having been docked three in September for false accounting.

A statement on the club's website confirmed assistant coach Salvatore Sullo and fitness coach Alessandro Innocenti have also left.