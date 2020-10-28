Aaron Hickey called-up for Scotland Under-21’s European Championship qualifiers

Bologna’s Aaron Hickey has been called up to the Scotland Under-21 squad for the first time for next month’s crucial European Championship qualifying double-header.

The 18-year-old defender, who has played at under-17 level for his country, joined the Serie A side from Hearts in September and has made four appearances in Italy.

Inverness’s 18-year-old attacker Kai Kennedy – on loan from Rangers – also gets a first call-up by Scot Gemmill after representing his country from under-16 to under-19s.

Rangers goalkeeper Brian Kinnear is in the squad for the first time too as the young Scots get ready to host Croatia at Tynecastle on November 12 before the final fixture away to Greece on November 17.

Scotland are in second place in Group 4, one point behind the Czech Republic having played a game less and will be guaranteed a top-two finish and move top of the group if they beat Croatia.

The nine group winners and the best runner-up qualify for the finals with the other eight second-placed teams playing off for four places.

Scotland Under-21s have not qualified for a European Championship since 1996.