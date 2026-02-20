Last-minute Premier League tickets! Get a luxury experience with great deals on seats still available including the North London derby
Fancy a padded seat this weekend? We've got the lowdown on how to get VIP tickets for Premier League games
After a weekend off for the FA Cup and European action in midweek, it's time for the Premier League to take centre stage once again this weekend
Our Premier League how-to-watch TV guide will give you all the information you need to know in order to watch the weekend's action from your living room, but what if you'd prefer to get yourself inside the stadium?
Keep reading for all the last-minute ticket deals you need for this weekend's biggest games
Aston Villa vs Leeds United
Are Aston Villa's title hopes gone? Well, probably...but not entirely. We'll learn more in Saturday's 3pm kick-off.
Unai Emery's side are eight points behind Arsenal with a game in hand and a final-day meeting with fellow contenders Manchester City still to come. For that to mean anything, though, Villa are going to have to keep winning games like this one.
Leeds United are unlikely to go down easy, however. They have been in solid form for the past few months and just three or four more wins is probably enough to see them safe from relegation.
Brentford vs Brighton
Brentford and Brighton have a lot in common - and one of those things is a propensity for putting on entertaining games, even if that comes to their own detriment as much as their benefit at times.
Another commonality: both sides will be desperate to get the full three points from this Saturday 3pm encounter.
Seventh-placed Brentford are looking to bolster their unexpected European qualification credentials, while Brighton need to end a run of six Premier League games without a win if they are to avoid having to start worrying about the drop zone below them.
Manchester City vs Newcastle United
We're getting a bit of a treat for the Saturday 8pm game as Manchester City welcome Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium.
City have never lost a Premier League game to Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium, but both sides have had an unpredictable quality to them this season.
Can Eddie Howe's side carry forward their supreme attacking form from midweek into this game, or is this just another chance for City to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal?
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
The North London derby is always a big game, but there will be an extra bit of desperation about this fixture.
Arsenal need to get their title charge back on track after slipping up against Brentford and Wolves, with their lead over Manchester City slipping to just five points having played a game more than everyone else (except bottom-of-the-table Wolves).
But Tottenham have problems of their own after going eight games without a win in the league, leading to Thomas Frank's dismissal. It's a hell of a way for Igor Tudor to kick off his tenure.
Everton vs Manchester United
Everton have been quietly efficient this season despite not being the most free-scoring side in the division. It's like David Moyes never left, isn't it?
There has been meanwhile been very little about Manchester United that has been quiet this season - but despite everything, a fabulous start to life under Michael Carrick has pushed them up to fourth in the table.
That makes Champions League qualification a realistic prospect - but will Everton's own European ambitions get in the way?
