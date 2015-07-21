Abdi pens new Watford deal

Watford have secured the future of Almen Abdi after he signed a new three-year deal on Tuesday.

The midfielder moved to Vicarage Road from Udinese in 2012 and has gone on score 23 goals in 92 Watford appearances.

Abdi joins the likes of Troy Deeney, Craig Cathcart and Gabriele Angella in signing new contracts with the Premier League newcomers during the close-season.

The 28-year-old started his career with Zurich in Switzerland, and he spent six months with Le Mans from January 2010 before moving to Udinese ahead of the 2010-11 campaign.