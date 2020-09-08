Abdoulaye Doucoure eager to start ‘ambitious project’ with Everton

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure cannot wait to be part of Everton’s “ambitious project” after signing from Watford for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old has agreed a three-year deal, with the Toffees having the option of a fourth season.

Doucoure, a France Under-21 international, is Everton’s third major signing in four days following the arrivals of Brazilian Allan and Colombia’s James Rodriguez.

“I have been waiting a long time to come here and now it has happened so I am very happy,” Doucoure said on the Everton website.

“I had some interest from other clubs, but from the beginning when Everton showed an interest in me I told my agent to focus on Everton. It was the only club I wanted to join.”

Watford signed Doucoure from Rennes in 2016 and in four full seasons at Vicarage Road he made 129 Premier League appearances, scoring 17 goals with 12 assists.

Following the Hornets’ relegation, Doucoure is now focused on another crack at the Premier League.

Doucoure added: “It is an ambitious project here and it was a big part of my decision, having (director of football) Marcel (Brands) and the coach Carlo Ancelotti wanting me.

“When you come to a club you want the manager and, of course, the board to support you.

“I can bring my energy – I am a powerful player, I can run a lot, all the game. I can add goals as well. I will try my best to score goals and help the team.”

Everton made their first signing of the summer on Saturday when midfielder Allan arrived from Napoli, signing a three-year deal for an initial fee believed to be around £21.7million.

The Toffees announced Rodriguez had completed his reported £12m move from Real Madrid on Monday by signing a three-year contract.

Allan and Rodriguez are both reunited with former Napoli, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss Ancelotti.