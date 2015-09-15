Aberdeen 1 Hamilton Academical 0: Rooney penalty seals seventh straight win

An Adam Rooney penalty was enough to hand Aberdeen a seventh straight win as they overcame Hamilton Academical 1-0 at Pittodrie on Tuesday to stretch their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to five points.

The hosts, still on a high after a memorable win over Celtic at the weekend, took the lead on 23 minutes when Graeme Shinnie was fouled in the box by Hamilton's Ziggy Gordon.

Adam Rooney then stepped up to convert the resulting spot-kick, although Aberdeen should have increased their lead as the game wore on.

Rooney came close to doubling his tally just after half time, but his header was denied by a terrific save from Hamilton goalkeeper Michael McGovern.

Niall McGinn hit the bar 13 minutes from time after some good work from Kenny McLean as the hosts continued their efforts to kill the game.

Yet despite Gramoz Kurtaj seeing an effort deflected wide, the hosts' slender lead proved enough to claim another valuable three points and condemn Hamilton to a second straight defeat.