Aberdeen and Motherwell could face British opponents in Europa League qualifying

Aberdeen and Motherwell will host opposition from the Faroe Islands or the UK in their opening Europa League qualifier.

Aberdeen were drawn at home against NSI Runavik or Barry Town while Motherwell will host Glentoran or HB Torshavn in the first qualifying round.

Both Faroese teams are seeded in the preliminary round with Barry Town travelling to the Faroes and Glentoran at home.

The New Saints, the only other seeded British team in the draw, were paired with Zilina of Slovakia with the tie set to be played in Wales.

Coleraine will face Maribor away if they see off La Fiorita of San Marino at home in the preliminary round.

Welsh side Bala Town will travel to Malta to play Valletta while Irish sides Derry City and Bohemians face trips to Lithuania (Riterlai) and Hungary (Fehervar) respectively.

The first qualifying round will take place on August 27, seven days after the preliminary round. All the qualifiers will be held as one-off ties.