Aberdeen assistant Docherty confident best is yet to come from Dons

Tony Docherty insists the best is yet to come from Aberdeen.

The Dons completed a remarkable turnaround against Rangers on Wednesday night as they fought back from two goals down to take a point off Steven Gerrard’s side at Pittodrie.

The 2-2 draw extends the unbeaten run Derek McInnes’ team have been on to six games as well as keeping their noses ahead of Motherwell in the race for third place.

But with key men Funso Ojo and Craig Bryson still to make their returns from injury, assistant boss Docherty is predicting big things for the second half of the season.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to Hibernian, he said: “We need to take the positives from Wednesday’s game.

“We were in a situation that really needed us to dig in.

“There are pivotal moments in a season and hopefully Wednesday could be a springboard for us to go on and have that belief.

“We’ve not had our two marquee signings in Funso and Craig for the majority of the season. We’ve been playing without a midfield in there if you like.

“But great credit to the boys who have stepped up. You have Greg Leigh, Zay Vyner and Jon Gallagher who have gone in there but don’t have that experience as midfielders.

“However, we’re still competitive. This time last year we were seventh. Now we’re sitting third four points better off.

“And we know over the season we’ll get better. The manager always finds a way to make Aberdeen a competitive animal.

“We need to carry on that second-half display against Rangers when we got to Hibs on Saturday and kick on our season.”

Hibs had endured a miserable season before the appointment of new boss Jack Ross.

But the former St Mirren and Sunderland manager saw his unbeaten start wrecked in midweek as his side lost at Ross County.

However, Dons defender Ash Taylor reckons the Leith side are still in the honeymood period.

He said: “Hibs have hit a little bit of form at the minute with the new manager. It shows what a new manager can do at times, it gives the whole club an initial bounce.

“We need to be careful and wary of the threats they possess. They do have some good players and a good team so we need to make sure we are doing our jobs and we do what we need to do.

“Momentum is a big thing in football and when you have it, it doesn’t half help. But you need to build that momentum which is what we are doing at the minute so we need to keep up that form.”