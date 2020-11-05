Aberdeen suffer Marley Watkins injury blow ahead of Hibernian clash

Marley Watkins may have played his last game for Aberdeen after suffering a serious hamstring injury.

The on-loan Bristol City forward – who was due to remain at Pittodrie until January 31 – has been ruled out for up to 10 weeks, meaning he misses Friday night’s clash with Hibernian for starters.

Dylan McGeouch and Jonny Hayes are both out with groin problems, but Hayes has been given a boost with news he should only be out of action for three weeks.

Hibs boss Jack Ross will be without Lewis Stevenson for the trip north.

The defender has been sidelined for up to six weeks with an ankle knock.

Scott Allan remains unavailable due to a health issue.