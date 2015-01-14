Abidal: Messi will finish his career at Barca

Messi has recently denied that he has fallen out with coach Luis Enrique but fuelled talk of an impending exit from Camp Nou with his comments prior to Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The Argentina forward stated "I don't know where I'll be next year", but clarified his words after coming second behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d'Or.

Messi insisted that he is not thinking of leaving Barca, and former team-mate Abidal does not anticipate that stance to change.

"I know Leo well," Abidal told Cadena Cope.

"He is a well-educated guy, he's not here to screw the club and others. He has character, he respects people.

"As he put it, he's at Barca, but doesn't know what tomorrow brings. That's sport. But yes, I believe he will finish his career at Barcelona and I hope he stays.

"Barca's his home and he has already shown what he can do on the field."