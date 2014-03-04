Abidal to return to training after illness
Monaco have confirmed that captain Eric Abidal will return to training on Wednesday after being hospitalised with a viral infection.
Abidal missed Monaco's 2-0 defeat at Saint-Etienne last weekend, as his team-mates slipped to a defeat which likely signals the end of their attempts to overhaul Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1.
The France defender underwent a liver transplant in 2012 when he was with Spanish side Barcelona, after initially receiving treatment for a tumour in 2011.
And, given his previous health history, the 34-year-old was taken into hospital as a precaution to treat the infection.
However, the former Lyon man has made a positive recovery from the illness and is in line to feature in Saturday's clash with struggling Sochaux.
A statement on Monaco's official website read: "Following a seasonal viral infection, given his medical background Eric Abidal was hospitalised as a precaution for 48 hours.
"Today (Tuesday), his very satisfactory results allows him to be considered for release tomorrow (Wednesday) and resume training at the next appropriate meeting in La Turbie."
