Abraham signs five-year Chelsea deal, joins Swansea on loan

Tammy Abraham has completed a season-long loan move to Swansea City after signing a new five-year contract with parent club Chelsea.

The 19-year-old forward spent the previous campaign at Bristol City, earning major plaudits for scoring 26 goals in 48 matches in all competitions.

Abraham represented England at the European Under-21 Championship in Poland, helping them reach the semi-finals before a penalty shoot-out defeat to eventual winners Germany.

His displays have earned a long-term deal with Premier League champions Chelsea, but he will spend the next 12 months in south Wales.

Abraham, who has made two senior appearances for the Blues, will link up with his new team-mates during their pre-season tour of the United States.

The striker represents Swansea's second signing of the off-season following goalkeeper Erwin Mulder's arrival on a free transfer.