Absolutely gutted and in disbelief - Rodriguez vows to fight FA charge

Jay Rodriguez is "absolutely gutted and in disbelief" after being charged by the Football Association (FA) over a clash with Brighton and Hove Albion defender Gaetan Bong.

On Thursday, the FA charged Rodriguez with using "abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race".

Cameroon international Bong made a complaint against Rodriguez after the forward appeared to squeeze his nose and waft a hand at the defender during Albion's 2-0 Premier League win on January 13.

But Rodriguez - who has until February 16 to formally respond to the FA charge - signalled he will fight to clear his name.

"Absolutely gutted and in disbelief at the situation I find myself in," Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.

"I 100 per cent deny the false allegation and will take the correct legal advice to prove my innocence."

Absolutely gutted and in disbelief at the situation I find myself in. I 100% deny the false allegation and will take the correct legal advice to prove my innocence.February 8, 2018

In a statement released following the FA charge, director of football administration Richard Garlick confirmed West Brom will stand by Rodriguez.

"As a club we remain fully supportive and committed to backing Jay throughout this process," Garlick said.