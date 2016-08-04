AC Milan 1 Chelsea 3: Oscar brace inspires Blues

A second-half brace from Oscar saw Chelsea secure a 3-1 win over AC Milan in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday.

Bertrand Traore opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 24th minute, but Milan struck back shortly before half-time through Giacomo Bonaventura in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Oscar broke the deadlock for the Premier League outfit with a spot-kick midway through the second period, after Andrea Poli handled Cesar Azpilicueta's cross in the box.

Brazil international Oscar then made sure of the result with a clinical finish late in the game, slotting the ball past Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Serie A side Milan almost opened the scoring inside two minutes but Thibaut Courtois came up big to deny Ignazio Abate.

Belgium international keeper Courtous then produced another stunning save to deny Mbaye Niang, before Chelsea took the lead in the 25th minute.

Victor Moses' shot was saved by Donnarumma, but Traore was on hand to head home from close range to make it 1-0 at the U.S. Bank Stadium.

However, Milan managed to strike back through Bonaventura, with the 26-year-old's free-kick too good for Courtois.

N'Golo Kante made his bow for Antonio Conte's side in the second half, while Eden Hazard also came on in place of Moses.

Hazard was immediately into the action, playing Willian through on goal, but the Brazilian was denied twice by Donnarumma.

Chelsea were presented with the chance to take the lead in the 69th minute when the ball struck Poli's hand in the area, with Oscar dispatching the spot-kick into the corner of the goal.

The changes continued to ring in for both sides as the half wore on, before Oscar managed to seal the result with a tidy finish in the 87th minute.

Conte and Co. now face Werder Bremen in their final friendly before the Premier League season begins, while Milan face Freiberg ahead of the new Serie A campaign.