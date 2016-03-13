AC Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma out of hospital

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been released from hospital after suffering a head injury during AC Milan's 0-0 Serie A draw at Chievo on Sunday.

The 17-year-old goalkeeper was replaced by veteran Christian Abbiati in the 19th minute of the draw after suffering a knock to the head.

Milan sent Donnarumma for tests on the injury to ensure there was no serious damage and have now confirmed he has been discharged, although he will continue to be under review.

The club's statement read: "Gianluigi Donnarumma has been discharged from the Borgo Trento Hospital in Verona following his knock to the head in today’s match with Chievo and his situation will be monitored over the coming days."

Abbiati himself said after the match: "I am sorry for Gigio, but I have been told he is fine and that he will be training with us on Monday."

Sixth-placed Milan had lost their previous Serie A game to Sassuolo and now sit 11 points behind Roma in third with nine matches remaining.

Abbiati added: "There is still a long way to go this season and we have to give our all and try and catch up with the sides above us in the table.

"But I am not happy with the past two results and they are hard to take."