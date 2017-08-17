AC Milan hit 24-year high in Shkendija thrashing

AC Milan scored six goals in a European match for the first time in 24 years in their Europa League play-off thrashing of Shkendija on Thursday.

The Rossoneri romped to a 6-0 victory over the Macedonian side at San Siro to all but guarantee their place in the group-stage draw on August 25.

Andre Silva and Riccardo Montolivo each scored twice, with Fabio Borini and Luca Antonelli also on the scoresheet, as Vincenzo Montella's side ran riot.

The result marked the first time Milan have hit at least six goals in a continental match since October 1993, when they beat Copenhagen by the same scoreline in Denmark.