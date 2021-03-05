Handball laws set to change after Fulham have goal disallowed against Spurs

Accidental handball that leads to a team-mate scoring a goal or having a goal-scoring opportunity will no longer be considered an offence, the game’s lawmaking body the International Football Association Board has announced.

The controversial section of the handball law came into play during Thursday night’s Premier League game between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur, the Cottagers seeing a goal by Josh Maja ruled out when the ball cannoned into the hand of his team-mate Mario Lemina from a Davinson Sanchez clearance when he was a matter of yards away.

The IFAB has now agreed a change, which comes into effect from July 1.

135th Annual General Meeting: The IFAB clarifies handball Law and confirms decision on concussion substitute trials— The IFAB (@TheIFAB) March 5, 2021 See more

However, competitions have the flexibility to introduce changes prior to that date, IFAB said. This means the Premier League could change its handball laws immediately if it wanted to.

The news will be of little consolation to Fulham fans, who took to social media to vent their frustration at seeing a potentially vital goal in their bid for survival being chalked off on Thursday evening.

The current Premier League handball rule states that any handball, regardless of intention, that leads to a goal is a foul and the goal will be disallowed.

Currently, there has been no announcement from the Premier League on whether the rule change will be adopted before July 1.

