Accrington Stanley 1 Wycombe Wanderers 1: Thompson secures a point

Garry Thompson boosted Wycombe Wanderers' League Two promotion hopes as his second-half effort secured a 1-1 draw at Accrington Stanley.

Having snapped a four-game winless run with a 2-1 triumph over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, it looked rosy again for Stanley as Shay McCarten put them ahead in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

But Thompson capitalised on a stroke of good fortune as Gozie Ugwu's shot rebounded into his path to finish in the 62nd minute and ultimately move Wanderers above Leyton Orient and into the final League Two play-off spot.