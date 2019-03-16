Actions speak louder than words for Dundee defender O’Dea

Darren O’Dea admits words are no longer any use to Dundee – only action will save his side from the drop.

The Dark Blues have been keen to talk up their survival chances since Jim McIntyre was appointed back in October.

But with just nine games to go, the Dens Park outfit still find themselves in the relegation play-off spot, three points from safety.

Their task will not get any easier this weekend as the prepare to host Celtic.

Jim McIntyre’s men are a huge 16/1 to cause an upset against the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders when they face off on Sunday.

But O’Dea says a win against Neil Lennon’s Hoops would be the perfect way to prove they are serious about staying up.

He said: “The squad is definitely capable of staying up – but it’s one thing saying you’re capable and another thing doing it.

“For large spells since the manager has come in we’ve shown some good performances but it’s now coming to the part of the season where it’s not just about performances, it’s results that matter.

“We can take confidence from games like last week against Hearts.

“But ultimately we need points on the board and need to match performances with results. Hopefully that starts soon.

“If we were to get a result on Sunday it would be fantastic, not just in terms of points but also in terms of morale.”