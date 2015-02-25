Actor Crowe could ride to Leeds' rescue

The fallen giants have been languishing in the lower echelons of the Championship in recent seasons, with more drama off the pitch than on it.

Former Cagliari owner Massimo Cellino became the majority shareholder at the Elland Road outfit in 2014, but a conviction in Italy saw the 58-year-old fail the Football Association's 'fit and proper' test.

After the transfer window closed earlier this month the Italian revealed he was scaling back his interest in Leeds, leading to fans approaching Crowe - a Leeds fan - on Twitter as a potential new backer.

The Gladiator star responded to his 1.6 million followers asking if "anybody else think this is a good idea?", and was inundated with positive replies.

Crowe went on to set out his management vision, following a similar plan to that of NRL outfit South Sydney Rabbitohs, who he co-owns.

"Look at a show called South Side Story you'll see how we handled this at South Sydney," he wrote.

"We set up a member company that has its own board and seats on the football club board. There has to be a singular vision.

"There has to be one voice that sets the tone. Every thought and every decision has to be about success on the field."

Crowe was in England this week to watch the Rabbitohs thrash St Helens in the World Club Challenge fixture, opting to attend the match rather than present an Academy Award.