'I went too early didn't I?' How Adam Armstrong's greatest moment in football was also his most embarrassing

The Southampton striker scored the winning goal in May's play-off final, but celebrated victory a little prematurely

Adam Armstrong scored the goal that fired Southampton back into the Premier League in May – but he feared becoming a meme for an incident shortly before the final whistle.

After 101 minutes of action in the play-off final against Leeds, referee John Brooks blew his whistle, and Armstrong removed his shirt, twirling it above his head as he charged off to celebrate with the Southampton fans.

